24 Year Old in Jacksonville for Video Game Tournament Shoots 11 Others — but No Word Yet on Why

A 24-year-old from Baltimore has been identified as the gunman who opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday — killing two others and shooting nine more, PEOPLE confirms.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced the shooter’s identity as David Katz about six hours after the gunfire, which was reported at 1:34 p.m.

In addition to the two fatal victims, the 11 surviving victims were all in stable condition, Williams said. Two of those sustained their wounds while fleeing the shooting.

The victims’ families were still being notified and their identities were not ready for release, Williams said.

He said the shooting occurred at a video game tournament for Madden NFL 19 inside Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing, a collection of shops and restaurants along the St. Johns River.

But previous publicity for the event said it was held at the GLHF Game Bar, which shares a door with the eatery.

Audio from the shooting was partially recorded on the tournament’s live video, which Williams said has been obtained by law enforcement. On the live-stream, 12 gunshots can be heard along with screams and a voice saying, “Oh, f—, what’d he shoot me with?”

Katz, the gunman, fatally shot himself at the scene, Williams said. Authorities believe he stayed in the Jacksonville area on Saturday night after traveling from Baltimore for Sunday’s tournament.

Williams declined to discuss a motive, citing the ongoing investigation. He said the shooter used one handgun.

The Jacksonville Landing Malik Brunson/Facebook

Police on the scene of the deadly mass shooting Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida Laura Heald/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The venue was crowded at the time but not packed, Williams said, with occupancy “nowhere near” its capacity of about 240.

A search of the gunman’s vehicle is pending, Williams said. Officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI were assisting in Baltimore, he said.

More information about the shooter would be released later Sunday night, according to Williams.

Speaking to reporters alongside Williams, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the city “is mourning.”

“We have faced an occurrence that is all too common and will require us to do the hard work of public safety to make sure that people are safe,” Curry said, adding, “Tonight we pray for the wounded and we pray for the families for those who are lost.”

Jason Lake, the CEO of competitive video game organization compLexity Gaming, was watching Sunday’s tournament via the live-stream in support of one of the group’s players.

“Gaming, at its core, is something enjoyable that people like to have fun doing with other people,” he told PEOPLE. “To have that community shattered at an event like this is truly heartbreaking.”