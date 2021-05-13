Multi-Platinum Songwriter J. Wright Arrested for Allegedly Killing His Girlfriend

J. Wright, who as worked with artists such as Timbaland, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled, is being held without bond

Multiplatinum songwriter J. Wright has been arrested on murder charges after authorities say he killed his girlfriend on Mother's Day.

On Sunday afternoon, police in Davenport, Iowa, responded to a call about a disturbance in a home. When they arrived shortly after 1:30 pm., they found 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs. She had been shot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to OurQuadCities.com, the website for the local NBC news affiliate, paramedics pronounced Bibbs dead at the scene.

Police soon arrested Justin L. Wright, a prominent 31-year-old songwriter. Wright, who was professionally known as J. Wright, owned an Atlanta-based company, Camp Entertainment Worldwide. During his career, he has worked with hip hop superstars such as Timbaland, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Omarion, DJ Khaled and Bow Wow. He is a multiplatinum songwriter.

Police say that Wright and Bibb were dating. It's unclear how long they had been together.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Wright has been charged with first-degree murder. PEOPLE confirms that he is being held on $500,000 cash bond. He has not yet entered a plea.

During a bond hearing, Wright requested a court-appointed lawyer, saying he had been sleeping in hotels. "I'm not making anything right now," he told the judge, according to OurQuadCities.com. "All my belongings were stolen in November."