J.P. Morgan Analyst & Wife Killed in Alleged Murder-Suicide 'Seemed So Happy,' Friend Says

An analyst for J.P. Morgan and his wife were both found dead on Friday night in their Closter, New Jersey, home, and now their community is left trying to understand how and why this could have happened.

Michael Tabacchi, 27, and his wife Iran Pars Tabacchi, 41, who also went by the name Denise, were involved in an apparent murder-suicide.

“Everyone is so shocked,” Cindy Vero, a radio personality and a friend of Denise’s for 25 years, tells PEOPLE. “They always seemed so happy.”

Michael died from a self-inflicted stab wound to his chest, while Denise died from strangulation and a single stab wound to her chest, according to Tweets from Bergen County prosecutor John Molinelli.

Their 18-month-old son was not injured and is now being cared for by Michael’s family, Vero says.

When you met Denise, Vero adds, you felt like you had known her your entire life.

Michael Tabacchi and wife Iran Denise Pars Tabacchi Courtesy Denise Pars/Facebook

She worked as an administrative assistant at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital but had always pursued her other hobbies.

“Denise did some Off-Broadway work as an actress and tried out real estate too,” Vero says. “She had this magnetic personality, but at the same time, she was always so positive that it was hard to tell if anything was wrong. She was so bubbly, but was still private.”

Denise was an independent woman who had always dreamed of having a family, Vero says.

“When she met Michael she knew he was the one,” she says. “They fell madly in love with each other right away.”

Now, their community is wondering how this could have happened.

“He had a great job, and Denise herself was financially stable,” Vero says. “They recently went on vacation together before the holidays.”

Vero never thought their love story would end this way.

“Michael loved her and their child so much,” she says. “I guess you never know what truly goes on behind closed doors.”

A spokeswoman at the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office tells PEOPLE there is no new information at this time and that it’s still an active and ongoing investigation.