J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for the Funerals of the 10 People Killed in Santa Fe High School Shooting

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has offered to pay for the funerals of those who were killed in the tragic shooting at a Texas high school, PEOPLE confirms.

Watt, 29, will pay for 10 funerals for the students and teachers fatally shot Friday morning at Santa Fe High School if their families want him to, a spokeswoman for the team tells PEOPLE.

The football player reacted to the shooting on Friday with a tweet that read, “Absolutely horrific.”

Watt raised more than $37 million in hurricane relief for Hurricane Harvey victims last year.

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

The Houston Texans also tweeted about the tragedy on Friday, with a statement saying, “On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Santa Fe High School this morning and we extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected.”

“We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel,” the statement continued. “The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors.”

Statement from the Houston Texans regarding the tragic events at Santa Fe High School. pic.twitter.com/JM1Gg16CRu — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 18, 2018

While 10 people died in the shooting, 13 more were wounded when a 17-year-old student opened fire at the school.

RELATED: Heartbreak and Outrage: These Are the Victims of the Santa Fe High School Shooting in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday at a press conference that the suspect, identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, allegedly used a .38 revolver and a shotgun, which were owned legally by his father. It’s unclear how the suspect obtained the weapons.

Cynthia Tisdale, Sabika Sheikh Facebook

Among those dead were Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, who was confirmed dead by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C.

Sheikh hailed from Karachi, a city of 18 million people in southern Pakistan, reports Al Jazeera. The outlet spoke to Sheikh’s father, Abdul Aziz, who said, “She was extraordinary, genius, and talented.”

RELATED: Texas High School Mass Shooting: 10 Killed, Including Students; Suspect Charged

Aziz added, “At such a young age she would say such huge things, that sometimes I couldn’t believe it. Even now I cannot believe that my daughter is gone.”

J.J. Watt Bob Levey/Getty Images

Cynthia Tisdale, a substitute teacher, was also confirmed dead by multiple family members on Facebook.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Her brother-in-law, John Tisdale, wrote that Tisdale’s husband was stricken with an incurable lung disease that forced him to stop working, so Tisdale worked at Santa Fe High School and took a second job as a server to make ends meet.

“I am certain if we could talk to Cynthia, who is in heaven, the first thing she would say is she is concerned how [her husband] is going to make it,” John Tisdale wrote.