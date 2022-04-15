Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty to Stabbing the Mother of YoungBoy NBA's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, has pleaded guilty to the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of one of her NBA Youngboy's children.

Mayweather, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Harris County Court in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

She admitted to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife," per the documents, and now faces six years of probation for the assault, which could potentially include community service, restitution or a combination of both.

Mayweather was originally facing up to 20 years in prison for the crime. She now has a court hearing scheduled for June 16, 2022.

She has also waived her right to appeal her case.

Back in April 2020, Mayweather was arrested after she and Jacobs allegedly got into an altercation at NBA Youngboy's home, Entertainment Tonight reported.

She was arrested and taken to Houston's Harris County jail, but later posted bond. Jacobs, ET reported, suffered multiple injuries to her arm and was brought to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, where she underwent surgery.

Mayweather shares a child with NBA Youngboy, 22, and is reportedly his fiancée, according to a prior report from TMZ.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Mayweather's attorney, Kent Schaffer, said, "We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State. The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior."

"Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her," he added. "This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems."

A representative for NBA Youngboy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.





