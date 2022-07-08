2 Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Wash. Girl Is Fatally Shot While Riding in Car
Authorities in Washington State have arrested two 17-year-old boys for their alleged roles in the shooting death of 14-year-old Iyana Ussery.
A statement from police in Tacoma does not name the victim or the suspects, but does confirm the deadly incident took place Wednesday afternoon in the city's Hilltop neighborhood.
The two teen suspects are now in police custody, charged with first-degree murder.
One of them was arrested Thursday. The other — with his lawyer present — turned himself in hours later.
Relatives identified Iyana as the victim of Wednesday's shooting.
She was inside a car when the vehicle took on gunfire, and a bullet struck her. Medics who arrived at the scene tried saving her, but couldn't.
Her grandmother, Antoinette Ussery, spoke to KIRO and said Iyana was a natural peacemaker.
"If the family was having disputes, she was the person getting everyone together," Antoinette said. "She was the person like, 'listen to this side of the story.'"
"She's not about violence," the grandmother added. "She's not about disruption or anything. She's about peace and everyone getting along, and I'm hurt that she's gone."
A GoFundMe campaign has been established online by Iyana's mother, Kelsey Ussery, to help cover funeral costs.
"Rest up baby girl we will always love you," Kelsey wrote.