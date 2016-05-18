James "Bingo" Gubelmann, Ivanka Trump's ex boyfriend, agreed to spend one day in a drug treatment center

Ivanka Trump's Ex Boyfriend and Maroon 5 Guitarist Take Plea Deal After N.Y.C. Cocaine Bust

Ivanka Trump‘s ex boyfriend and Maroon 5‘s guitarist have both taken plea deals after being busted for possession of cocaine in New York City in January.

Michael “Mickey” Madden, 36, bassist for the Adam Levine-fronted group, allegedly slipped James “Bingo” Gubelmann, 35, a vial of cocaine outside St. Dymphnas bar in Manhattan’s East Village around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents.

Both men were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Gubelmann, who dated Donald Trump‘s daughter for nearly four years, accepted a conditional dismissal offer in the case in exchange for one day in a drug treatment center, a spokesperson for the New York County District Attorney’s office tells PEOPLE.

Madden took a similar deal, agreeing to one day of community service. A rep for the band declined to comment.

The cases have been adjourned for six months and will be totally dismissed if the men complete the conditions and avoid new arrests.

Lawyers for both Madden and Gubelmann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, 34, and Gublemann, a film producer, split in 2005 after three and a half years of dating, Marie Claire reported. Trump went on to marry Jared Kushner and they now have three children.

Gubelmann served as co-producer for the 2014 film Infinitely Polar Bear starring Mark Ruffalo and Zoë Saldana as well as 2011’s Detachment.