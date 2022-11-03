Italian Police Seize Cocaine from 'The Equalizer 3' Catering Staff After Head Caterer Dies: Reports

A caterer who worked on the set of Equalizer 3 is dead, and two others have reportedly been arrested after Italian police seized cocaine from their hotel rooms.

Local police executed a raid on the Amalfi Coast on Tuesday, where the production crew for the third installment of the Denzel Washington film is staying, according to Italian outlet Il Giornale. Multiple scenes for the movie are also being filmed in the area.

The authorities' actions came after a man the outlet identified as MB, died after suffering a sudden heart attack while leaving a bar at 9 p.m. local time. He collapsed, and his face hit the ground. He had already gone into cardiac arrest by the time first responders got to the scene, according to the outlet.

MB was rushed via ambulance to a hospital, however, he died, the outlet reports. He was 55.MB's wife witnessed the incident and reportedly told the police that he had been living with heart disease.

Later that evening, cocaine was allegedly found in his pocket, sparking authorities to search other production crew members' hotel rooms in Maiori, Il Giornale reports.

Sources told Fox News Digital that the raid was "regarding a catering vendor, not the movie or crew."

After going through the hotel rooms, police allegedly recovered 120 grams, leading to the arrest of two Roman caterers, per Il Giornale. The men, both at least 30, were ordered to house arrest at the hotel. A third man was also caught with a minimal amount of cocaine and had to surrender his license.

The two caterers were arrested following a private event that celebrated Italy's All Saints' Day on Tuesday, Deadline reported. Their alleged illegal activity did not occur on set and they worked for an independent contractor.

A rep for Washington told TMZ that production would not be postponed due to the incident.

In the movie, Washington plays Robert McCall in the Equalizer movies, a retired agent who is pulled back into dangerous missions. The first hit theaters in 2014 and the second in 2018.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The film, which began production last month according to multiple outlets, is directed by Antoine Fuqua and also stars Dakota Fanning. She and Washington also starred in 2004's Man on Fire.

Sony Pictures and Tarak Ben Ammar are teaming up to produce.

Equalizer 3 is in theaters Sept. 1, 2023.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.