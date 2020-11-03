Remy Lee, who was 8 months pregnant, was able to deliver her healthy baby before dying

'It Was My Baby's Father': Pregnant N.J. Woman ID'd Suspect as She Lay Dying After Being Shot

A pregnant woman was able to identify the father of her baby as her alleged killer before dying of multiple gunshot wounds.

"It was my baby's father,” 31-year-old Remy Lee told first responders after she was shot, according to a police affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Lee, who was eight months pregnant when she died, was fatally shot between two cars outside a Paterson apartment complex after returning from a doctor's appointment.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots fired and rushing out to find Lee lying on the pavement, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When she was asked who shot her, the expecting mother responded, "Quay," the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, “Quay” is a name the father of Lee's baby, Donqua Thomas, goes by.

Lee was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where she delivered a healthy baby before dying.

On Sunday, Thomas, 30, surrendered himself to Paterson police. He has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

According to police, Thomas allegedly waited in his vehicle for more than 90 minutes outside Lee's apartment complex for her to come home. When Lee returned from the doctor's appointment, she parked next to Thomas' vehicle and got out of the car. That's when Thomas allegedly opened fire and fled the scene, NBC reports.