2 Teenagers Found Murdered on Roadside in Florida, and Police Say It Wasn't Random Act

Two Florida teenagers have been found dead along a country road, and authorities are searching for suspects in their murders.

A trucker driving along a rural county road in Wildwood, Fla., discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson and 16-year-old Prestin Wayne Nixon early Wednesday morning. They had been shot to death.

"I just found two dead bodies," the driver told the dispatcher in a 911 call released on Thursday. "I'm shaking right now."

"They're just laying on the ground," the caller continued. "They're lying right beside the road. I'll pray for their souls. I can't believe this."

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that they will update the community as the investigation progresses. "This remains an active investigation," the statement says, "however, this does not appear to be a random act."

Sumter County Sheriff Capt. Jon Galvin provided an update on the investigation Thursday in a YouTube video. He said both victims had gunshot wounds. "This is a tragedy, and it has deeply impacted our community," Galvin said.

"We believe at this time that both victims may have known their assailant," Galvin continued. "Our detectives are working tirelessly to follow up on any leads, and we're asking for the community's help in solving this brutal and senseless murder."

Both boys were homeschooled, but Isaiah once attended Wildwood High School. Grief counselors are available to help his former classmates process the sudden and violent loss.

"Isaiah had a bright future ahead of him, and that future was taken away by a senseless act of violence," his family said in a GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses. "All that knew him would testify to his selfless love for his friends and family, his calming demeanor, and his impeccable work ethic. To say he will be sorely missed is an understatement."

"Words fail to adequately describe the depth of this tragedy," Prestin's family shared in their GoFundMe. "He was a kind sweet young man with a bright future ahead of him. He was quiet, reserved, respectful and loved dearly by all those around him."