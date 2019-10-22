A 14-Year-Old Virginia Girl Is Missing — and Police Think She May Be With 34-Year-Old Man

Image zoom Isabel Hicks Louisa County Sheriff's Office

A missing 14-year-old Virginia girl may be with a 34-year-old man, and authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them both, as well as the vehicle where they may be driving.

Isabel Hicks was last seen in her home in Louisa County, Virginia. She vanished sometime after 1 a.m. on Monday, October 21.

“It is believed that she may be in the company of Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, VA,” the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says in a press release. “[He] is described as a 34-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, beard, [5 feet 10 inches] tall and 190 lbs. Lynch is believed to be driving a silver blue Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071.”

Isabel Hicks is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs.

Police have not released any information about the connection between Hicks and Lynch, but they released photos that included both of them. Police have not yet issued a warrant for Lynch’s arrest, nor have they publicly accused him of any wrongdoing.

On social media, relatives of the girl have spoken out, hoping to find any information about her whereabouts — and alleging that Hicks was “kidnapped.” In a comment under one of his Facebook posts, Isabel’s brother said that “cops have been called” and that the “family isn’t gonna do anything crazy,” but will let authorities investigate the case and bring his sister home.

Anyone with information on Isabel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.