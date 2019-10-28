Missing Va. Teen Is in ‘Extreme Danger’ After Alleged Abduction by Mom’s Suicidal Ex

Image zoom Isabel Hicks Virginia Amber Alert

Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for a teenage girl last Friday after she disappeared from her bedroom last Monday.

Isabel Hicks was last seen in her home in Louisa County, Virginia. She vanished sometime after 1 a.m. on Monday, October 21. Officials believe she is in the company of 33-year-old Bruce Lynch Jr., of Bumpass, Virginia.

“Lynch is believed to be armed with a 9MM and had recent suicidal ideations,” the alert states. “Suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.”

Isabel is a 14-year-old white female who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has blues eyes and straight, blond hair. Lynch is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 195 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and several tattoos: crosses on both of his upper arms and “Bruce” at the top of his back.

Lynch is reportedly Isabel’s mother’s ex-boyfriend, who had been living in their home until a month ago when he was kicked out, according to WTVR-6 of Richmond.

Police have said the teen is in “extreme danger,” the outlet reports.

Investigators believe the pair could be traveling in a blue or silver 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia registration VEM9071, or Lynch may have switched the tags to UXW3614 or 249-9UT, according to the alert.

“Information received appears they may be traveling out of state and staying in areas where they could camp,” the alert states.

On social media, relatives of the girl have spoken out, hoping to find any information about her whereabouts — and alleging that Isabel was “kidnapped.” In a comment under one of his Facebook posts, Isabel’s brother said that “cops have been called” and that the “family isn’t gonna do anything crazy,” but will let authorities investigate the case and bring his sister home.

“I just need my little sister,” Blake Saylor posted.

Anyone with information on Isabel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 804-261-1044 or Virginia State Police at 800-822-4453.