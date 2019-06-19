Is it Safe to Go to the Dominican Republic? Travel Experts Weigh In

While many Americans are canceling their Caribbean vacations, experts tell PEOPLE that there's no need to panic

Image zoom Clockwise, from top Left: Nathaniel Holmes, Yvette Sport, Bob Wallace, Cynthia Day, David Harrison, Miranda Schaup-Werner Is it safe to travel to the Dominican Republic? In the past year, according to the U.S. State Department, at least eight American tourists have died after falling ill in Dominican Republic resorts — and dozens more have gotten sick. Despite the rash of illnesses, the U.S. State Department has not issued an elevated travel advisory for the island nation. In April 2019, they issued a level 2 warning due to crime, but there have been no further advisories. While many Americans are rethinking their travel plans, several experts tell PEOPLE that the number of people who have fallen ill is statistically minimal. “People do die on vacation,” says Sven Holmbom, manager of the Travel in Style agency. The FBI and CDC have confirmed it is investigating the deaths of at least six of the tourists who have died since the summer of 2018. Some of them passed away in what appear to be bizarre — and similar — circumstances. The agencies are not yet releasing further details about the investigations. Image zoom Grand Bahia Principe Hotel Resort Shutterstock • For more on the mysterious deaths in the Dominican Republic, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

Erika Richter, communications director for the American Society of Travel Advisors, says that each traveler has to make decisions based on “his or her own individual risk tolerance” — but that there is no need for widespread panic.

Robin Bernstein, the ambassador of the United States to the Dominican Republic, told Univision these high-profile incidents should not be considered anything more than isolated cases. “We have 2.7 million Americans who come to the country and the statistics is that this is a very … unique event,” Bernstein said in a statement. “They come to visit the beautiful beaches and enjoy the great culture. Unfortunately sometimes those things happen to people.”

Until the deaths and sicknesses are solved, “it’s hard to give any kind of advice,” says Christian Jannasch, destination manager for the travel agency Dominican Experts. “But if someone is worried and feels like they can’t enjoy the holiday, maybe they shouldn’t go.”