N.Y.C. Prosecutors Not Sure If They Will Indict Iraq War Vet Who Left Twins in Hot Car

Prosecutors in the Bronx are still gathering evidence on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of twin infants, who were left in a hot car Friday by their father, who said he believed he had dropped them at day care.

Bronx District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Patrice O’Shaughnessy tells PEOPLE that while 39-year-old Juan Rodriguez has been charged and arraigned in connection with the July 26 deaths of 1-year-olds Luna and Phoenix, the case has not been presented to a grand jury for indictment.

O’Shaughnessy confirms prosecutors have six months to present a case to a grand jury, who could move to indict Rodriguez, an Iraq war veteran.

“We are not presenting to a grand jury at this time,” O’Shaughnessy tells PEOPLE. “We still need to conduct the investigation. We have to make sure that we know all the facts and everything that happened.”

O’Shaughnessy says Rodriguez, who is out on bond, will be back in court on August 27 for a status hearing.

An NYPD source tells PEOPLE Rodriguez called his wife as he was leaving work Friday, but that his children were already dead.

A social worker at the James J. Peters VA Hospital in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, Rodriguez got into his car and began driving it and was two blocks from work when he saw his kids in their car seats in his rearview mirror.

Rodriguez pulled over, according to the source, and found the twins unresponsive — foaming at the mouth.

“I blanked out,” Rodriguez told police who responded to the scene. “My babies are dead. I killed my babies.”

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

PEOPLE could not reach Rodriguez or his attorney, Joey Jackson, for comment, but Jackson spoke to the New York Post Thursday evening.

“We understand that they will continue to evaluate all aspects of the case and we welcome their evaluation of that,” Jackson said. “We believe at the conclusion of them evaluating all the facts, all evidence and everything in this case, they will come to the conclusion that this is a horrible tragedy.”

Jackson told the Post the family is “completely crushed by this incident.”

“He has nothing at all to harbor and hide, other than to feel misery and sorrow about what happened in this case,” said Jackson.

Through Jackson, Rodriguez’s wife released a statement on the tragic incident.

“This is my absolute worst nightmare. Everything I do reminds me of my sweet, intelligent, beautiful babies and I am still in disbelief. Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband,” Marissa Rodriguez said.

“He is a good person and great father and I know he would’ve never done anything to hurt our children intentionally. I will never get over this loss and I know he will never forgive himself for this mistake. This was a horrific accident, and I need him by my side to go through this together,” she continued.

“Luna and Phoenix will always live in our hearts and memories and we are working hard to come to terms with what has happened. We need to grieve, be strong, and be present for our other children. We ask that you respect our privacy during this most difficult time,” she concluded.