Iowa Woman Pleads Guilty to Hate Crimes After Intentionally Running Down 2 Children with Her Car

Nicole Poole Franklin, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the U.S. Hate Crime Act in a Des Moines federal court on Wednesday, two days after pleading guilty to two state counts of attempted murder, the Des Moines Register reported.

On Dec. 9, 2020 around 3:45 p.m., Franklin drove her car into a 12-year-old boy, who is Black, at the 6000 block of Creston Avenue in Des Moines, leaving him with minor leg injuries, police said in a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet.

Around 4:20 p.m. that same afternoon, Franklin ran down a 14-year-old girl as she was walking on a sidewalk in the 9200 block of Indian Hills Drive, according to the complaint.

The girl also survived, but was hospitalized for two days, KCCI previously reported.

After Franklin was taken into police custody, she told investigators that had not only struck the girl, but also that she had done so intentionally, according to the Clive Police Department.

Police said Franklin told detectives during their investigation that she had ran over the girl "because she was, in her words, 'a Mexican.' "

According to the Des Moines Register, Franklin reiterated a similar statement while in federal court on Wednesday, saying that she had struck the girl because she thought the child was "Mexican."

Franklin also said that she thought the boy was of Middle Eastern descent and was in the Islamic State terrorist group, the outlet reported.

An attorney for Franklin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Frankin's federal charges carry a possible life prison sentence, but prosecutors recommended on Wednesday that she be sentenced to 27 years behind bars and that her federal sentence be served at the same time as her state sentence, the Des Moines Register reported.