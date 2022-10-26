Iowa Woman Claims Dad Was Serial Killer Who Murdered up to 70 Women — and That She Helped Bury Bodies

Lucy Studey says her late father Donald Dean Studey, 75, killed 50 to 70 women over the course of three decades

By
Published on October 26, 2022 04:14 PM
Donald Studey
Donald Studey. Photo: TMX

Authorities are investigating the allegations of a woman who says her now-deceased father killed dozens of women that she helped bury on the family's Iowa property.

Speaking with Newsweek, Lucy Studey says her late dad Donald Dean Studey, who died in 2013 at age 75, killed 50 to 70 women, most of whom were sex workers, over the course of three decades. She alleges that as a child, she and her siblings were forced to help him dispose of the bodies in a well near Thurman, Iowa.

"I know where the bodies are buried," Lucy told the outlet. "He would just tell us we had to go to the well, and I knew what that meant."

Lucy alleges Donald would stab, shoot or strike the heads of his victims inside a trailer on their property.

After the alleged killings, she said they would transport the bodies to the area of the well, via wheelbarrow during the hotter months and toboggan in the winter. They would then cover them with dirt and lye, according to the outlet.

"Every time I went to the well or into the hills, I didn't think I was coming down. I thought he would kill me because I wouldn't keep my mouth shut," she said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Speaking with KETV-TV Monday, Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said Lucy's claims are being investigated.

"We are actively investigating this, and who wouldn't? I would hope any sheriff's office in the state, if somebody came across like this, would [say,] 'Ok, we're going to investigate it,'" Aistrope told the station.

"We have a scene, but we don't know whether it's a crime scene," said Aistrope. "We don't have victims, bodies. Nothing."

However, on Friday, two cadaver dogs detected the scent of human remains across four different sites on the property, Newsweek reports.

"Today told me there is the odor of human decomposition in the area," the dogs' handler Jim Peters told the outlet. "More work needs to be done to confirm that...I feel pretty good about what I saw from the dogs, but I'm not going to hang my hat on that."

"I really think there's bones there," Aistrope added, according to the outlet. "It's hard for me to believe that two dogs would hit in the exact same places and be false. We don't know what it is. The settlers were up there. There was Indian Country up there as well, but I tend to believe Lucy."

"According to the dogs, this is a very large burial site," he said.

According to the Des Moines Register, authorities first began investigating Lucy's claims in 2021, after she contacted the sheriff's office at least twice.

She allegedly told authorities her dad, who died in 2013, would hunt for his victims some 40 miles away in the Omaha, Neb., area, and murder "five or six" women per year, before dumping their bodies in or around the 90-foot-deep well on their Iowa property.

"If we had had 70 missing persons from Omaha-Council Bluffs, we would have picked up on that. So, if there is 70 people, they're not all from here," Aistrope told the paper.

Newsweek reports that over the years, Lucy tried to alert teachers, church leaders, and law enforcement. But her claims were not investigated by authorities.

"No one would listen to me," Lucy said, per the outlet. "The teacher said family matters should be handled as a family, and law enforcement has said they couldn't trust the memory of a child. I was just a kid then, but I remember it all."

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Related Articles
Kristin Smart
Kristin Smart Case: Paul Flores Found Guilty in 1996 Death and Disappearance of the Cal Poly Freshman
This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced
4 Women Were Strangled to Death in Mo. in 1990. Now, an Alleged Serial Killer Has Confessed, Police Say
Great Dane
5 Great Danes Believed to Have Killed Their Owner in Northwest Iowa Ditch
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Calif. Mother of 2 Killed in the Street, Man Believed to Be Her Ex-Boyfriend Is in Custody
christopher wray
FBI Director Says Threats Against Agents After Mar-a-Lago Search Are 'Deplorable and Dangerous'
Investigators with the GCSO Homicide Unit have made an additional charge against 17-year-old William Micah Hester in connection with the murder of Joanna Lockaby
S.C. Teen Is Accused of Suffocating His 4-Year-Old Sister, Whose Body Was Found in Bin in Woods
Alexis Gabe
Calif. Woman Vanished in January, Police Just Found Handwritten Letters by Ex on Where Body Might Be
Theresa Caroline Fillingim, Remains of Florida Teen Missing for Over 40 Years Found at Serial Killer's Home
Remains of Teen Girl Missing for Over 40 Years Found at Serial Killer's Florida Home: Police
FALL RIVER, MA - MARCH 19: Police tape hangs in front of gravestones at the Hebrew Cemetery in Fall River, MA, where markers were vandalized, on March 19, 2019. Police are trying to figure out who vandalized approximately 25 gravestones at the Jewish cemetery. Fall River police Sergeant J.T. Hoar said the vandalism at the Hebrew Cemetery on McMahon Street was discovered by a groundskeeper who reported it to police Sunday afternoon. Police said approximately 25 gravestones were defaced with anti-Semitic phrases and drawings of swastikas, and others were knocked over. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
2 Teens Charged with Murder After 71-Year-Old's Body Is Found in Hand-Dug Grave in Alabama: Police
A triple-homicide occurred at the Maquoketa caves state park in Iowa, the three members were survived by 9-year-old son. https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR3SKPUG92J6QORf8IIxC7pMTslyQPZEzenV4esIW45rinpMK_2ubCDahhk. gofundme.com
Iowa Gunman Who Killed Family on Camping Trip Had Never Met Victims Before Shooting: 'Completely Random'
Aaron Thomas coach - north kingston
Coach Allegedly Molested Students by Making Them Strip Naked Under Pretext of Measuring Body Fat
Brenda Rasmussen and her sons, Danny and Andrew Jones
Wash. Mom, Sons Are Linked to Dad's Murder After His Body Is Found Covered in Concrete Beneath New Shed
Sia Demas, Kimberly Dietz-Livesey, Jessica Good
Fla. Police Say They've Identified a Serial Killer After 20-Year Investigation into 3 Women's Murders
Nohema Graber
2 Students Arrested After Allegedly Killing High School Spanish Teacher
dean clouse, tina clouse, holly marie clouse
Inside the Investigation that Found Holly Marie Clouse 40 Years After She Vanished and Parents Were Murdered
2 Killed, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Neb. Crowd at Memorial Day Event
2 Killed, 20 Injured After Accident Sends 2 Cars Into Crowd at Neb. Car Show: Police