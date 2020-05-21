One witness said she heard someone say, "He don't belong to you," before the alleged murder

Iowa Woman Accused of Stabbing Estranged Husband’s New Girlfriend to Death

Tracy Mondabough and Michelle Boat (left to right)

A central Iowa woman is accused of murdering her estranged husband's new girlfriend.

On Monday night, the Pella Police Department responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough, of Ottumwa, injured inside a vehicle, according to a news release. Officers performed lifesaving measures but Mondabough was pronounced dead.

On Monday night, 55-year-old Michelle Boat was arrested and charged with a violation of a no-contact order. The following day, authorities amended Boat's charged to include one count of murder in the first degree.

According to a criminal complaint, Boat is estranged from her husband of 20 years, Nicholas, who was dating Mondabough, KCCI and the Des Moines Register report.

On the night of Mondabough's alleged murder, neighbors heard an argument outside the apartment complex where she was found dead. One witness told police they heard someone say, "He don't belong to you," before allegedly leaving the scene in a grey Cadillac, according to the complaint.

Mondabough was found slumped over in a car suffering from stab wounds, according to the complaint.

Investigators later found blood on a vehicle parked outside Boat's house, KCCI reports.