Iowa Teenagers Allegedly Killed Their Spanish Teacher with Baseball Bat Over Bad Grade: Prosecutors

Two Iowa teenagers who are accused of murdering their high school Spanish teacher with a baseball bat last year killed her because of a bad grade, prosecutors said in court documents this week.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 17, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death Nohema Graber, their their 66-year-old Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School. Until this week, an alleged motive behind the killing was unclear.

According to documents that were filed on Tuesday, which were obtained by the Associated Press, Miller was upset with Graber because of a low grade he received in Spanish class that lowered his GPA.

"The poor grade is believed to be the motive behind the murder of Graber which directly connects Miller," court documents filed by Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown read, the Associated Press reports.

Although Miller initially denied involvement in Graber's disappearance and death, he allegedly "later stated he had knowledge of everything but did not participate," the documents read, per the Associated Press.

The documents also state that a witness showed authorities photos of a Snapchat conversation with Goodale "that identify Goodale's admissions that he acted in concert with another person to bring about Graber's death," the Associated Press reports. The witness alleged that Goodale made statements that implicated both him and Miller in the death of Graber.

Miller's attorney, Christine Branstad, is seeking to overturn four search warrants used in the investigation to suppress the evidence taken from his cell phone and Snapchat.

Prosecutors have alleged the two students stalked the teacher and learned her daily routines, and then ambushed Graber on her daily walk, the Associated Press reports.

The teens allegedly returned to the scene to hide her body, the outlet reports. Graber was reported missing on Nov. 2, and her body was found the next day hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties, the Associated Press reports. She was beaten to death.

Both Miller and Goodale — who were 16 at the time of the crime — are being charged as adults.

Goodale's trial will begin on Dec. 5, and Miller's trial is scheduled for March 20, the Associated Press reports.

Miller's attorney, Christine Branstad, and Goodale's Attorney, Allen Cook, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.