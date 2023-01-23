2 Students Killed in Shooting at Iowa Educational Non-Profit for At-Risk Youth

Two students were killed Monday and a third person was hospitalized in a shooting at an outreach center for at-risk youth in Iowa, according to multiple reports.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told reporters the shooting took place at Starts Right Here, a non-profit that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district, reports the Associated Press.

According to the Des Moines Register, which cites Parizek, the third injured person is in surgery and is in serious condition.

Des Moines police announced on Twitter there were "multiple potential suspects in custody" in connection with the shooting. A police press release states the suspects were taken into custody two miles away after a traffic stop.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Des Moines Register reports Starts Right Here was founded by rapper and activist Will Holmes, whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement after the shooting, KKTV reports, saying, in part, "I've seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families."