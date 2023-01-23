2 Students Killed in Shooting at Iowa Educational Non-Profit for At-Risk Youth

A third person who was injured in the shooting is currently in surgery

By Greg Hanlon
Published on January 23, 2023 04:43 PM
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two students were killed Monday and a third person was hospitalized in a shooting at an outreach center for at-risk youth in Iowa, according to multiple reports.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told reporters the shooting took place at Starts Right Here, a non-profit that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district, reports the Associated Press.

According to the Des Moines Register, which cites Parizek, the third injured person is in surgery and is in serious condition.

Des Moines police announced on Twitter there were "multiple potential suspects in custody" in connection with the shooting. A police press release states the suspects were taken into custody two miles away after a traffic stop.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Des Moines Register reports Starts Right Here was founded by rapper and activist Will Holmes, whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement after the shooting, KKTV reports, saying, in part, "I've seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families."

Related Articles
Courtney Owens, Snellville used car dealer accused of hiring hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend/business partner
Ga. Woman Was Killed Inside Car Dealership, Suspect Is Business Partner She Used to Date
This image taken with a drone shows Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., . A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023This image taken with a drone shows Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., . A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Death Toll Climbs to 11 in Monterey Park Mass Shooting as Patient in Hospital Dies
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Lucy Letby Allegedly Tried to Kill Same Premature Baby Twice
Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Goes on Trial — and Snapchat Rep Will Testify After Revelation of Son's Video Before Death
Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1.
'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally
Police officers stand guard near the scene of a deadly shooting on January 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. 10 people were killed and 10 more were injured at a dance studio in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night.
'We Were in the Middle of Dancing': Witness Describes Horror of Mass Shooting at Calif. Studio
Mymy Nhan
Coroner Names 2 Fatal Victims of Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Brandon Tsay helped wrestle the gun away from the alleged shooter at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, 17 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, police said
Hero Who Wrestled Gun Away from Monterey Park Shooter Speaks Out: 'Something Came Over Me'
Shooting at Louisiana nightclub that wounded 12 was ‘targeted attack’
12 People Injured in 'Targeted' Louisiana Nightclub Shooting: 'Not a Random Act of Violence'
Ellen Gilland, 76-Year-Old Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact
76-Year-Old Wife Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Was 72-Year-Old Man, Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026e) Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
President Biden, Other Officials Decry the Calif. Mass Shooting That Killed 10: 'Horrific and Heartless'
Police gather at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. - Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported January 22, citing a law enforcement source. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
What We Know About Monterey Park Shooting that Killed at Least 10: 'Wrap Our Arms Around the Families'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
In Memory of Keenan Anderson
Keenan Anderson's Estate Seeks $50 Million in Damages from City of L.A. After Police Use of Stun Gun
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes Allegedly Tried 'to Flee the Country' to Mexico After Being Convicted of Fraud