Iowa School Volleyball Coach Accused of Sexually Abusing Student She Met After He Hit Her Car

An Iowa volleyball coach has been arrested on multiple charges after authorities say she sexually abused a 17-year-old boy she met after he accidentally hit her car in a traffic accident.

Brycelyn Haughey, 22, of Toledo, was a paraeducator and coach at the Green Mountain Garwin School District in Iowa. She was arrested on Dec. 15 after an investigation by the Tama County Sheriff's Office and the Tama County Attorney.

PEOPLE confirms that Haughey has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee and one count of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors.

According to a charging affidavit obtained by the Iowa Times Republican, Haughey met the teen when he backed into her car in the school parking lot in September 2020. The affidavit alleges that the two exchanged numbers and he was supposed to fix her vehicle.

"[The student] stated that Brycelyn asked how old he was and he stated 17," the affidavit alleges. "Brycelyn then asked if [the student] was a senior and he said 'No, I'm a junior.' [The student] stated that Brycelyn then made a comment of 'close enough.'"

As the text messages allegedly became more flirty, the student "just went with it cause he thought she was joking around," the affidavit states.

From September to December of 2020, Haughey and the student allegedly had sex several times. She also allegedly sent him seductive photos, including one of herself naked.

According to the Des Moines Register, the school district began investigating Haughey in September 2021, months after the alleged abuse ended. They alerted authorities, who interviewed the student in December 2021.