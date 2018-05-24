Iowa Mom Drags Son, 8, into Path of Oncoming Train in Murder-Suicide

An Iowa mother and her son are dead in what authorities say was a murder-suicide, according to multiple reports.

The bodies of Teresa Gerleman, 35, and her 8-year-old son, Henry Fields, were found at a railroad crossing on May 4 in Iowa. They had suffered major trauma.

Authorities with the Iowa Public Safety Department interviewed employees with the Union Pacific Railroad and reviewed video surveillance video from the train. They came to the conclusion that Gerleman killed herself and her son by stepping in front of the train.

“Evidence at the impact site indicates Gerleman waited near the railroad tracks for the Union Pacific train to approach,” the Public Safety Department told KCCI. “Gerleman and her son Henry can be seen on video crossing the tracks and as the train draws near, Gerleman returns to the center of the tracks and at the last moment pulls Henry into the path of the train.”

Gerleman’s friends created a Facebook page entitled “In Loving Memory Of Teresa Gerleman & Henry Fields.” On the page, they eulogized the mom, who they say was struggling with family problems.

“She loved her son so much,” the friends wrote in the page description. “He was her world. They will be deeply missed. She graduated from Metro High School in 2001. She loved her family so much & loved all her family unconditionally.”

There will be no funeral for Gerleman and Fields.