According to investigators, Jacob Greer is a survivalist who intended to live off the land

After 6 Years on the Run, Iowa Man Who Police Say Faked His Own Suicide to Avoid Child Porn Charges Is Caught

Authorities claim an Iowa man went to great lengths to avoid standing trial on child pornography charges, allegedly faking his own death almost six years ago before fleeing the state.

PEOPLE confirms the U.S. Marshals Service located Jacob Greer, 28, in Washington state this week.

Greer was arrested by U.S. Marshals based in the Southern District of Iowa in tandem with the U.S. Marshals Montana Violent Offender Task Force and U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Washington, according to a statement.

Greer was arrested on Monday in Spanaway, a census-designated place in the southern portion of the Seattle metropolitan area.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested Greer on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography back in April 2016.

Details about Greer's 2016 arrest were not provided in the U.S. Marshals statement.

After posting bond, Greer was fitted with an ankle monitor and released under pretrial supervision to the custody of his grandmother, who resides in Des Moines.

"On May 31, 2016, Greer's U.S. Probation Officer received a monitoring alert indicating Greer's GPS device had been removed," reads a statement from U.S. Marshals. "A multiagency search effort ensued, and Greer's vehicle was found with a suicide note inside of it."

A search was conducted for Greer's remains, but his body was never located.

"On June 8, 2016, the U.S. Forestry Service located another vehicle associated with Greer in Tuchuck Campground in Flathead, Montana, but Greer was not there," the statement continues. "Investigators discovered Greer had purchased the car with a $1,000 loan from a friend and that he had fled Iowa with money, a bow, arrows and a backpack full of survival gear."

Investigators said the last time Greer was seen in public was on June 3, 2016, inside a Walmart in Kalispell, Mont.

He was wearing a camouflage hat at the time.

"Through additional interviews, investigators learned Greer was a survivalist and had plans to live off the land in remote areas of the upper western states or southern Canada, hiding out in abandoned cabins," reads the statement, which makes no mention of how authorities learned Greer was in Spanaway.

It was also unclear if he was living in a home or in the wild at the time of his arrest.

"The arrest of Jacob Greer after six years is a testament to the tenacity of Deputy U.S. Marshals and our investigative partners," expressed U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Iowa Ted Kamatchus in the statement. "Even though the case went cold, they would not quit."

Greer is currently at the Federal Detention Center in Seattle, awaiting extradition to Des Moines.