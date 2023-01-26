Iowa Man Convicted of Murdering His Parents and Sister in Staged Home Invasion

"He didn't blink when they read those verdicts," First Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter tells PEOPLE

By Christine Pelisek
Published on January 26, 2023 04:42 PM
Alexander Jackson
Alex Jackson. Photo: KCRG

A 22-year-old Iowa man was found guilty of killing his parents and sister in their home in 2021.

Alex Jackson was convicted Wednesday of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 61-year-old father Jan, 68-year-old mother Melissa Jackson and 19-year-old sister Sabrina Jackson.

The jury deliberated for six hours, KGAN reported.

"He didn't blink when they read those verdicts," First Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter tells PEOPLE. "The most stoic face I've ever seen."

"Alex wanted the world to think he was a victim of this horrendous crime, but we know that is not the case, and now, everyone knows the truth of what happened that day," Jan's sister Kay Jackson and her daughter, Danielle Jackson Parsons, said in the statement after the guilty verdict, the Gazette reported.

"Alex murdered three members of our family and that pain will never go away," the family said. "Jan, Melissa and Sabrina were loved. They will live on in our hearts and the hearts of those who knew them forever."

Jan, Melissa, Sabrina Jackson
Jan, Melissa, Sabrina Jackson. KCRG

Jackson, a business student at the University of Iowa, made a 911 call on the morning of June 15, 2001, claiming an intruder broke into their Cedar Rapids home and shot him and another family member.

He described the shooter as a tall black man, wearing all black, a ski mask, gloves and green shoes.

Jackson told investigators that he struggled with the intruder and during the struggle, "either he shot himself in the foot or the intruder pulled the trigger, but that they were fighting over the gun when he was shot," Slaughter tells PEOPLE.

"He claimed that after he was shot in the living room area, he walked bloody into the bedroom to get the phone to call 911," she says. "Except all of the bloody footprints exited his bedroom, not entered, so it was obvious to the jury that he, after killing everybody, went in his room and had an 'oh s--t' moment and shot himself."

Jan was shot five times, including twice in the back of the head. Melissa was shot in the right temple and left eye. His sister was shot in the rib cage and left eye.

All the victims were shot with a .22 caliber browning semi-automatic rifle.

Slaughter, who prosecuted the case with Assistant Linn County Attorney Jordan Schier, says that prior to the murders, Jackson's father "told him that he was tired of him not living up to expectations and that it was time for him to stop gaming and grow up and get a job," she says. "He was failing out of college, he was gaming, he was not doing anything, and so dad told him to get a job."

Jackson had approximately $30 in his bank account at the time of the shooting, she says.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Slaughter says investigators discovered several home and neighborhood surveillance cameras and "all of the cameras failed to pick up the phantom burglar."

The gun, she says, belonged to the family and the box that stored the gun was found under Jackson's bed. Jackson's attorney didn't return a call for comment.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 3.

Related Articles
Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Goes on Trial — and Snapchat Rep Will Testify After Revelation of Son's Video Before Death
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh's Surviving Son Buster Is on Witness List for Father's Highly Anticipated Murder Trial
Jesse Huy
Missouri Man Killed His Wife and In-Laws Because They Wouldn't Leave His Home
Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley
Ill. Paramedics Were Called to Save Man's Life. Now They're Charged with Murder
Carlo Secondino Murdered
Woman Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Her Father to Death and Trying to Kill Sister in Fake Home Invasion 
Brandoniya Bennett
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
James Krauseneck, Jr. and Cathleen Krauseneck
Man Found Guilty of 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years
Megan Hargan, with her mother, Pamela Hargan and sister, Helen Hargan
Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Her Mom, Sister and Staging it as Murder-Suicide Will Get New Trial
ames Krauseneck
Man Sentenced for 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years
Thomas Valva
NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage
Taylor Rene Parker and Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock
Killer Sentenced to Death for Stabbing Pregnant Woman 100 Times, Trying to Steal Her Baby
Jonelle Matthews, Steve Pankey
Former Idaho Governor Candidate Convicted of Cold Case Murder of Girl, 12, Who Vanished in 1984
Blount County Sheriff
Alabama Man Allegedly Decapitated Girlfriend, Stabbed Her More than 100 Times for Refusing Sex with Him
Megan Hargan, with her mother, Pamela Hargan and sister, Helen Hargan
Va. Woman Convicted of Killing Mom and Sister Out of Jealousy, Staging Scene to Look Like Murder-Suicide
Horace Van Vaultz, Jr
Man Who 'Targeted Young Women' Convicted of Decades-Old Murders with Help of Investigative Genetic Genealogy
Z'yon Person, 9-year-old boy killed in 2019 in North Carolina
Rapper, Other Man Convicted of Killing of 9-Year-Old N.C. Boy Who Was Riding in Car to Get a Snow Cone