Iowa Jail Employee Charged After Allegedly Having Sex with Inmate in Utility Closet
A former Iowa jail employee is facing criminal charges after allegedly having sex with an inmate, say authorities.
After the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation looked into accusations of sexual misconduct at the Tama County Jail, Kayla Mae Bergom, 27, was arrested on April 20, 2022, and charged with three counts of sexual misconduct, KCRG reports.
Bergom allegedly had sex with an inmate at the jail "multiple" times in a utility closet and in the recreational yard while she was working there, court documents show, KCRG reported.
She allegedly "engaged in sex acts" with a 29-year-old inmate in a utility closet in October 2020 and in the recreation yard in September 2020 and April 2021, according to the criminal complaint, The Gazette reports.
In March, the KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team reported that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had finished looking into an accusation of sexual misconduct by a county employee.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The Tama-Toledo News Chronicle reported that the Tama County Sheriff's Department arrested Bergom on April 20 on a warrant.
She was released that same day.
In May she pleaded not guilty to the charges, The Gazette reports.
She is awaiting trial, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 12.
She faces a maximum of six years if she is convicted of the charges, which are misdemeanors.
Bergom worked for the jail for three years and resigned because of the allegations, Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera told The Gazette.
The Sheriff and the DCI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.