Iowa H.S. Basketball Player Facing Felony Charge After Punching Opponent in Handshake Line: Police

The victim suffered a concussion and received four stitches for a cut on his lip, according to a criminal complaint

An Iowa high school student is facing a felony for knocking out an opponent after a game, according to police.

The 17-year-old from Des Moines has been charged with causing willful or serious injury after striking a player on the Nevada Community School's varsity basketball team "without provocation" after a game hosted by the Carlisle Community School on Tuesday, per a statement from Carlisle police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The victim, who was knocked unconscious, sustained injuries to his mouth and immediately received medical attention. A criminal complaint obtained by WHO13 News says the athlete suffered a concussion and received four stitches for a cut on his lip.

Tom Keating, executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, confirmed to NBC News that the incident occurred while players were shaking hands.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The suspect, who plays for the Carlise Community School, was arrested by Carlisle police and booked into Warren County Jail, per Carlisle police.

"You just don't expect to see that," Keating explained. "You may expect to see something during the heat of competition. But when the contest is over and people are just walking through the line, your antenna is not up that something bad can happen here."

"Typically our games are pretty even-keeled, not a whole lot of extracurriculars so this was definitely something we hadn't experienced before," Carlisle Police Chief Matt Koch said to NBC News on Friday.

Carlisle School Superintendent Bryce Amos said in a statement obtained by WHO13 News that the "unfortunate incident" that occurred Tuesday "is not representative" of the culture that exists in Carlisle schools, nor is it tolerated.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association condemned the Carlisle incident and other "violent conduct" that occurred during the first nights of the 2021-22 youth basketball season in another statement obtained by WHO13 News.