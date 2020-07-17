Iowa Drug Kingpin Who Was Convicted of Killing 5 People Is Executed

Dustin Honken was the third person to die this week as a result of the death penalty

An Iowa drug kingpin was executed in Indiana on Friday, marking the third person to be killed on the death penalty in the United States this week.

Dustin Honken was convicted of killing a family of five in the 1990s and was killed by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Friday, the Des Moines Register reported.

The meth dealer's last words before dying at 4:36 p.m. were reportedly "Hail Mary, Mother of God, pray for me."

Honken has been on death row since 2005, the Associated Press reported. While the death penalty was struck down in Iowa back in 1965, Honken was eligible for federal execution because he was tried in federal court, according to the outlet.

"Nearly three decades after Honken coldly ended the lives of five people, including two young girls, all in an effort to protect himself and his criminal enterprise, he has finally faced justice," said Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec in a statement to the AP.

Honken's lawyer, Shawn Nolan, told the outlet he had repented for his sins and had turned to Catholicism.

"There was no reason for the government to kill him, in haste or at all. In any case, they failed. The Dustin Honken they wanted to kill is long gone," Nolan said, per the AP. "The man they killed today was a human being, who could have spent the rest of his days helping others and further redeeming himself. May he rest in peace."

Also executed this week were white supremacist Daniel Lewis Lee and Wesley Ira Purkey, according to the Register.