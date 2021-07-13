The bodies of Logan and Seth Phelon and their father were found on July 5

Iowa Dad Fatally Shoots 2 Sons Before Turning Gun on Himself

Two young Iowa brothers who were shot to death last week by their father, who then turned the gun on himself, have been identified by authorities.

Logan and Seth Phelon were found dead inside an Algona home back on July 5, PEOPLE confirms.

Logan, 6, and Seth, 3, "died as the result of gunshot wounds, and their manner of death was considered homicide," according to a statement issued by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Also inside the house was the body of Christopher Phelon, the brothers' 32-year-old father.

The statement says Phelon "died as the result of a gunshot wound" and that the "manner of death was considered suicide." Phelon fatally shot his sons before turning the gun on himself, the statement says.

Algona Police were called to the home at about 8 p.m. on July 5.

The statement does not identify the person who called 911, but says that person was the individual who first found all three bodies.