Iowa Baby Died from Diaper Rash When He Was Allegedly Left in Baby Swing for Days: Prosecutor

A 4-month-old baby found dead inside a motorized swing last year died because he had “diaper rash,” a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday at the murder trial of the infant’s father, according to multiple reports.

On Aug. 30, 2017, authorities arrived to the home of Cheyanne Harris, 21, and Zachary Koehn, 28, and found the lifeless body of Sterling Koehn in the swing, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE. Both parents have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges and are being tried separately.

According to autopsy results, medical examiners found “maggots in various stages of development” in Sterling’s “clothing and on his skin.”

Prosecutor Coleman McAllister, an assistant Iowa attorney general, told jurors that Sterling had worn the same diaper for nine to 14 days when medics were called to the family’s Alta Vista, Iowa, apartment, reports the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier newspaper.

The diaper’s contents irritated the baby’s skin, causing it to rupture, after which e coli bacteria set in, McAllister said. RELATED: ‘Indifference to Human Life’: Iowa Parents Charged in Death of Baby Allegedly Left in Swing for Days