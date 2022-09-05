Investigative Journalist Stabbed to Death Outside of His Apartment, Suspect Still at Large

A reporter has been stabbed to death, and the suspect is at large.

On Thursday, investigative reporter Jeff German was killed outside of his home. According to NBC, he was found by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers at approximately 10:30 a.m. with multiple stab wounds.

The Las Vegas's Review-Journal's executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement about German, 69, "He was the gold standard of the news business. It's hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places."

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren spoke about the stabbing and added, "We believe the altercation took place outside of the home."

Jeff German. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty

"We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding," Koren noted.

The Las Vegas police department further stated, "LVMPD enacted its major case protocol Saturday in the homicide investigation. "This brings together a variety of resources to maximize the investigative effort and apply a sense of urgency to the apprehension of the suspect."

German, who earned a Master's degree at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisc., worked for over two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, covering verticals related primarily to crime, and also focused on political news.

In 2017, he was the first reporter to cover the tragic shooting in Las Vegas where 58 people were killed and 489 more were injured.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.