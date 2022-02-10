Inventing Anna True Story: Everything to Know About Anna Delvey, Including Her Crimes and Where She Is Now

The limited series starring Julia Garner tells the wild true story of fraudster Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey while living in N.Y.C.

In addition to scamming countless wealthy socialites, Sorokin also swindled several prominent banks and hotels during her time in the Big Apple.

Since Sorokin's sentencing in 2019, there have been several adaptations of the infamous story — including a book written by her former friend Rachel Williams titled My Friend Anna and a yet-to-be-released series from HBO — but the upcoming Netflix show is based on the New York article "How Anna (Sorokin) Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler.

As you prepare to dive into the 9-episode series, learn more about the true story of Anna Delvey and her crimes ahead.

Who is Anna Delvey?

Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was born on Jan. 23, 1991, in Domodedovo, a town outside of Moscow, Russia, but predominantly grew up in Germany. She and her brother were raised in a middle-class family; her father drove a truck and her mother once owned a small convenience store.

At age 19, Sorokin left Germany to pursue a fashion degree in Paris, and eventually took on the name Anna Delvey. In summer 2013, she attended Fashion Week in New York on behalf of Purple magazine, where she was working at the time, and eventually opted to stay in the city.

Following her conviction, Sorokin is not in contact with her parents and they did not attend her trial. Her father has previously stated that he has disowned her, telling DailyMailTV in April 2019, "'I do not have any influence on her life and what she does. It is down to her what she has done."

anna delvey Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

What crimes did Anna Delvey commit?

While in N.Y.C., Sorokin paraded as a wealthy German heiress to infiltrate herself into the inner circle of the city's biggest socialites. During her time in the city, she scammed countless people, hotels, and banks, often using invalid credit cards or fake bank statements to create the illusion of wealth. She even created the idea of the Anna Delvey Foundation, a private club and art foundation, to entice wealthy donors and further her brand.

After bouncing from hotel to hotel and repeatedly not paying her bills, Sorokin was evicted from several hotels. In October 2017, Sorokin was arrested during a sting operation. At the time, she was staying at an addiction treatment facility in Los Angeles County, California. During her prosecution, it was estimated that she stole around $275,000.

On April 25, 2019, Sorokin was found guilty of eight charges, including attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and theft of services. That May, she was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay restitution of about $199,000.

Where is Anna Delvey now?

After her trial, Sorokin was sent to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility before being transferred to Albion Correctional Facility in New York. In February 2021, she was released early from prison and immediately returned to Instagram.

However, that March, she was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa. Sorokin still resides behind bars as she awaits deportation to Germany.

julia garner in inventing ann Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in "Inventing Anna" | Credit: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Did Netflix pay Anna Delvey for Inventing Anna?

In February 2022, Insider reported that Netflix paid Sorokin $320,000 for the rights to adapt her life story for Inventing Anna. The publication also reports that Sorokin has used $199,000 of the money she received from Netflix to pay restitution to the banks she owes, plus another $24,000 to settle state fines.

In an open letter for Insider, Sorokin expressed her thoughts on the upcoming Netflix series, noting that "nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me."