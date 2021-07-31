The Dancing with the Stars alum is accused of brutally assaulting William Markolf and stealing his cellphone in North Carolina on Monday

Hayes Grier Charged with Robbery and Assault That Left Alleged Victim with Brain Damage, Police Say

Influencer Hayes Grier has been arrested in North Carolina following a violent robbery, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

According to public documents, the 21-year-old was detained Friday afternoon in Charlotte on warrants out of Encino, California. He faces three separate charges: felony conspiracy, common law robbery, and assault causing serious bodily injury.

Grier was released overnight after posting $17,500 bond.

The Dancing with the Stars alum is accused of brutally assaulting William Markolf on Monday before stealing his $1,200 cellphone, according to warrants obtained by TMZ. The alleged attack left the victim with what Charlotte police describe as serious injuries, including brain damage.

Markolf also reportedly sustained a broken left orbital bone, bruised ribs, head trauma, and hearing loss.

Grier rose to fame in 2013 for his antics on the now-defunct social media platform Vine. He currently sports more than 880,000 YouTube subscribers and 5.6 million Instagram followers.

In 2015, Grier became the youngest male contestant to compete on DWTS. He placed eighth on season 21 of the ABC reality show at age 15.

Additionally, the longtime influencer is the brother of Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier. Their younger brother Nash was also a star on Vine.

The Grier family previously starred in their own reality show on the Verizon Go90 app, entitled Top Grier. The program, which premiered in 2016, lasted three seasons and 72 episodes, according to IMDb.