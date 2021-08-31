Instagram Model 'Miss Mercedes Morr' Found Dead in Tx. Apartment with Man After Murder-Suicide

Police say that the popular influencer did not know her assailant

A popular Instagram model and influencer was found dead in her Houston-area apartment, and authorities believe her death was the result of a murder-suicide.

Jenae Gagnier, who goes by the name of 'Miss Mercedes Morr' on Instagram, was found dead inside her home. According to NBC-2, she died of strangulation and traumatic concussion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The man suspected of killing her, Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, was also found dead at the scene. He died from "multiple sharp force trauma," according to the medical examiner, who ruled his death a suicide.

Police tell ABC-13 that there was no sign of forced entry, but that Gagnier did not appear to know her attacker.

"At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim," Richmond police spokesman Lt. Lowell Neinast told The New York Post in a statement. Family members told KHOU that they believe that Accorto stalked Gagnier before killing her.

Kevin Alexander Accorto Credit: RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gagnier, 33, had developed a strong media following across multiple platforms, with more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram alone.

As news of her death has spread, fans and followers have expressed their shock and sadness on her Instagram posts.

"Stop playing we just spoke on thurs," rapper Bow Wow commented on her most recent picture. "Don't do me like this yo! Naaa."