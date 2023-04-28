Man Sentenced for Murder of Instagram Model Whose Remains Were Found Encased in Concrete in Desert

Christopher Prestipino, 49, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison

By Christine Pelisek
Published on April 28, 2023 03:50 PM
Christopher Prestipino, Esmeralda Gonzalez
Christopher Prestipino, Esmeralda Gonzalez. Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department; Instagram

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing an Instagram model whose remains were found encased in concrete.

Christopher Prestipino, 49, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea last month to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. (An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence while acknowledging that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict them.)

Gonzalez vanished in late May 2019, according to police, and her body was found in the desert outside Glendale, Nevada, on Oct. 8 of that year.

Her hands were bound and there was white tape around her head and neck. The body was found wrapped in blankets and stuffed inside a 250-gallon water tank that was then filled with concrete and covered with wood.

Prosecutors alleged that Prestipino was high on methamphetamine when he strangled the model, FOX5 reported.

According to ABC15, citing a police report, a tipster alerted police Gonzalez was injected with pool cleaner before being dumped in the desert.

Clark County Detention Center photo shows Christopher Santo Prestipino, 45, following his arrest Oct. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Prestipino pleaded not guilty, to murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, 24, an adult entertainment model whose body was found encased in concrete in the desert outside Las Vegas
Christopher Prestipino.

Cassandra Garrett and Lisa Mort were taken into custody following Gonzalez's death. Garrett later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to FOX 5. Mort was charged with being an accessory and plead guilty in Feb. 2020, FOX5 reported.

At the hearing Tuesday, Gonzalez' brother, Juan Gonzalez Madera said his sister had dreams of becoming an attorney.

"It pains me to know that she will never have the opportunity to go to law school and protect the rights of others," Gonzalez Madera said, the Review-Journal reported.

"Learning that my sister was deceased deeply bruised my heart, but learning how she died shattered my heart forever," he said, according to the Review-Journal.

Prestipino's defense attorney could not be reached for comment.

