Instagram Model Accused of Stabbing Sleeping Dad Was Allegedly Enraged by Argument Over Laptop

Nikki Secondino has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her father

By
Published on February 1, 2023 02:25 PM
Nikki Secondino
Nikki Secondino. Photo: NBC New York

The Instagram model accused of stabbing her father to death while he was asleep was allegedly driven to kill him following a dispute over a laptop.

According to a news release from the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, Nikki Secondino has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

She's being held without bail, the release reads.

"This defendant is charged with brutally killing her own father and then stabbing her younger sister, allegedly following an argument over a laptop. My office will vigorously prosecute this horrific case and seek justice for the victims," District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, per the release.

Following the alleged argument, Nikki, 22, allegedly used a hammer and kitchen knife to attack her father, 61-year-old Carlo Secondino, while he was asleep on the couch in their Brooklyn, N.Y., apartment on Dec. 29, 2022.

Nikki's 19-year-old sister allegedly heard a struggle in the living room and attempted to intervene, according to the release. As a result, she was allegedly stabbed in the face, body and hands, but survived. Carlo died at the scene.

Nikki then allegedly ran out of the family's home and told responding officers that two people broke into their home, killed her father and sister and sexually assaulted her, per the release.

The investigation revealed Nikki's "version of events was false."

Carlo and Nikki allegedly had a history of domestic incidents and Carlo had previously conveyed he was afraid of her, the release reads.

At the time of the incident, an unidentified neighbor told WNBC-TV she heard screams and the sound of bodies "slamming against the wall" during the alleged stabbings. She also told the outlet she heard Carlo yelling for someone to call 911, and that Nikki had beaten on her door during the incident, claiming two strangers had broken into her family's apartment and demanded money.

Neighbors also previously claimed they'd heard loud arguing at the Secondino apartment in the past, per PIX 11.

It is unclear if Nikki retained an attorney to comment on her behalf or if she entered a plea to the charges.

She is due back in court April 5. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

