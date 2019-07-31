Fashion and Travel Instagram Influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova Found Stabbed to Death in a Suitcase

Image zoom Ekaterina Karaglanova Ekaterina Karaglanova/Instagram

Russian authorities are investigating after an Instagram influencer was murdered in her apartment last week.

Ekaterina Karaglanova, a 24-year-old who had recently graduated medical school, was found dead in her Moscow apartment on Friday, according to The Independent.

Karaglanova’s parents raised the alarm after they hadn’t heard from her for several days, the outlet reported. When they contacted a landlord to get access to her apartment, they tragically found the influencer’s body stuffed into a suitcase, Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets reported.

The outlet said that there were two stab wounds to her neck.

A suspect was arrested by Russian police on Tuesday, U.K. outlet The Telegraph reported. The suspect has not been officially identified.

According to the outlet, Karaglanova had recently started a new relationship, and police were looking at jealousy as a possible motive. She was reportedly planning a trip to the Netherlands with her new boyfriend to celebrate her birthday on July 30.

Police said that there was no weapon found on the scene and that there did not appear to be signs of a struggle in Karaglanova’s apartment, according to the Telegraph‘s report.

CCTV footage showed a man entering her apartment and leaving hours later wearing gloves with a suitcase in tow, the Mirror reported Tuesday.

Karaglanova documented her international travels to her more than 90,000 Instagram followers, and her final post was shared on July 22. In the shot, she poses by a pool in a black swim cover-up, dark glasses and glass of wine in hand.

In addition to her medical studies and social media career, Karaglanova also competed in beauty pageants.