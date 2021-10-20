Instagram Model Genie Exum Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend

Instagram and OnlyFans model Genie Exum has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, police say.

On Monday, at around 6:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man assaulted inside an apartment on 10th Avenue in Manhattan, NYPD said in a statement to PEOPLE. Upon arrival, the man told authorities that he got into a dispute with Exum, 22, and she allegedly stabbed him in the arm and back with a kitchen knife.

Emergency responders also arrived on the scene and transported the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. Police say he is in stable condition.

Exum was arrested and charged with assault. Meyers, a public defender for the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem — who is representing Exum, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Exum's boyfriend has been identified as Frances Amor, New York Daily News and New York Post reported. He goes by the name Baby Boy Pajules on social media, according to the outlets.

Following her arrest, Exum was released without bail at her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York Post reported. Judge Michael Gaffey issued a no-contact order against Exum, barring her from speaking to Amor, according to the outlet.

The influencer boasts over 36,000 followers on Instagram. On Tuesday evening, she reshared a video on her Instagram Story that appeared to show her sitting next to a police officer at a police precinct.