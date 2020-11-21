Inside the Strange Disappearance of One Florida Mom: This Is a 'Complete & Utter Nightmare'

Lauren Dumolo has been missing since June 19th

By People Staff
November 20, 2020 07:40 PM
Advertisement

Catch PEOPLE (the TV show!), a new 30-minute program from PEOPLE following celebrity, human interest and true crime news. Stream the show above every day starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and at PeopleTV.com. PEOPLE is hosted by Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson. Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara serve as New York and Los Angeles correspondents, respectively.

PEOPLE will also air on Meredith Corp.'s TV affiliates. Check your local listings for exact TV times.

You can also stream the show daily at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on People's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com