Inside the Case of Baby Girl Who Survived for Days in Michigan Hotel Room After Parents Died

Image zoom Jessica Bramer and Christian Reed FACEBOOK

Baby Skylah is a fighter.

The severely dehydrated 6-month-old was found clinging to life inside a Michigan motel room, where she’d been for days, along with the bodies of her dead parents.

The baby’s story has shocked the nation. Here are five things to know about Skylah’s harrowing ordeal:

1. Police Found the Baby During a Welfare Check

On Friday around noon, a Michigan State Trooper who responded to a request for a well-being check at the Rodeway Inn in Whitehall found the baby with the bodies of Jessica Bramer, 26, of Grand Rapids, and Christian Reed, 28, of Marne, according to a Michigan State Police press release obtained by PEOPLE.

They had been staying at the motel for about a week.

RELATED: Baby Found Alive After Spending Days in Mich. Motel With Dead Parents

Drug paraphernalia was found with the couple’s bodies, say police, WOOD-TV reports.

2. Baby Skylah Was in Critical Condition

The child was taken to a local hospital before being flown to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids where she was initially listed in critical condition, according to the release.

She is believed to have been alone in the room for “a period of days,” the release states.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

3. Toxicology Results Are Pending

An autopsy was performed on Bramer and Reed but it did not determine an immediate cause of death, the release states.

It will take at least 30 days for toxicology results to be returned. Police believe there were no indications of foul play surrounding the couple’s deaths, WOOD-TV reports.

4. The Parents Had Troubled Pasts

Family members said Bramer and Reed had been in and out of jail, WOOD-TV reports.

In January, Skylah’s grandparents contacted Children’s Protective Services because they were concerned about the baby’s welfare, WOOD-TV reports.

5. Baby Skylah Should Make Full Recovery

After being hospitalized, Skylah is doing better and is expected to make a full recovery, WOOD-TV reports.

It is unclear who will gain custody of the child.

A spokesman for CPS said, “Under state law, we are prohibited from providing any specifics regarding any CPS case.”

Michigan State Police are asking that anyone who had contact with Bramer or Reed after May 14 to contact D/Sgt. Denise Bentley at 616-866-4411.