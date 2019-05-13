Inside Serial Killer Ted Bundy's Trail of Murder

Bundy’s oldest known victim, Julie Cunningham, disappeared after leaving her Vail, Colorado, apartment in the early evening to visit a local tavern. She was never heard from again. Bundy later confessed to the murder, stating that he led her to his vehicle by posing as an injured skier on crutches and asking her to help carry his ski boots. He claimed that he knocked her unconscious, drove her to a remote area about eighty miles west of Vail and raped her. After strangling her, he says he buried her in a shallow grave. Her body has never been found.