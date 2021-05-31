Inside the Murders that Rocked a Texas Town, Shattering Myth of Seemingly Perfect Family

The murders of Rick and Suzanna Wamsley are explored on tonight's episode of People Magazine Investigates: Red Christmas, airing at 8 ET/7 CT on Investigation Discovery and streaming on discovery+

Rick and Suzanna Wamsley seemed to have the perfect life.

They lived in a spacious home in a tony part of Mansfield, Tx., along with their two kids, Sarah and Andrew. Rick, 46, was an accountant whose practice was booming. He liked to do yard work and take Andrew to Texas Rangers baseball games. Suzanna, 45, was a homemaker beloved for how much she cared for her kids.

"She was doing whatever she could to make Andrew and Sarah as happy as she could," Andrew's childhood best friend, Klint Atchley, says.

But appearances were deceiving. Inside the Wamsley home lurked dark secrets — ones that would be revealed after police received a silent 911 call from the home at 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2003. After police traced the call and came to the home, officers found a horrific scene: Rick and Suzanna were both dead, having been shot and then repeatedly stabbed.

Atchley recounts to PMI his best friend's reaction to the deaths. "He was upset. He was never a bit emotional person, but there were definitely emotions in his voice," says Atchley. "I remember hugging him and saying, 'I'm so sorry.'"

Soon after the murders, police learned that the previous month, Rick, Suzanna and Sarah Wamsley were driving to dinner at a restaurant when they heard a loud noise. They immediately pulled into a parking lot — where they found a bullet lodged in the car door. The bullet found in the car matched the bullet found in the Wamsley home after their murders.

Clearly, the Wamsleys had a target on their backs. And with the repeated stab wounds Rick and Suzanna had, investigators began to think the motive was personal. Someone wanted them dead. But who?