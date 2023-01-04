Inside the Idaho Murders Police Investigation: 'We Had Officers Breaking Down at the Scene'

When officers arrived at 1122 King Road in Moscow on the afternoon of November 13, they saw a macabre scene.

Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death in bedrooms on the second and third floor of the home. Authorities believed that they were killed with a fixed-blade knife while they slept — and at least one victim had defensive wounds, indicating that they may have woken up during the attack.

The brutal murders have rocked the campus of the University of Idaho, where all four victims attended — and the town of Moscow is reeling from its first murder in several years.

"We had officers breaking down at the scene," a law enforcement source who is familiar with the case tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "It wasn't a clean crime scene. There was cross contamination between the rooms. This wasn't a professional job — this was something more haphazard."

As authorities began the meticulous and arduous task of collecting evidence, they eventually began to zero in on a suspect: Bryan Kohberger, 28, a Ph.D student at the Washington State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology. The university is just eight miles from the crime scene.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive in the murders, and its unclear how Kohberger knew the victims — although he had previously followed at least 2 of them on Instagram, a police source tells PEOPLE.

"We're operating on the assumption that at least one of the victims knew the person or persons responsible," says the police source. "But nothing is really off the table. We don't want to rule anything out until we know for sure."

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. He has not yet entered a plea, but his public defender told the Washington Post that his client was "shocked" by the allegations against him and expects to be "exonerated."

His lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.