Innocent Tenn. Woman Fatally Shot While Waiting at Red Light

Shirley Crawley, 55, was on her way to the grocery store when she was shot

The family of an innocent Nashville woman who was fatally shot as she sat in her car waiting at a red light is speaking out.

"How do you go heading to the grocery store and you die on your way to the grocery store?" Shirley Crawley's cousin Shirley Page told WTFW. "Shirley was an aunt, she was a sister, she was a cousin and she was my best friend."

Crawley, 55, an innocent bystander, was killed Tuesday evening in what Metro Police are calling an act of "senseless gun violence."

According to a police news release, Crawley was sitting at a red light in her white Dodge Challenger at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista Pike when at least two people got out of their vehicle and opened fire at a Hyundai Elantra with four teens inside.

When the Elantra sped off to flee the scene, the gunman continued to fire, striking Crawley multiple times. The suspects then got back into their car and fled westbound onto Buena Vista Pike. Police believe the suspects's vehicle to be a 2015-17 black Ford Focus.

Shortly after the shooting, the Elantra crashed. Officers arrived at the scene to find the driver, an 18-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male passenger both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They had been trying to drive themselves to the hospital, police said in the news release.

They were both were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where the driver remains in critical condition and the 17-year-old in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash told responding officers that two other passengers in the Elantra had gotten into a Chrysler Sebring that left the scene. Officers located the Sebring nearby and found a 15-year-old male with gunshot wounds and a 15-year-old female, who had not been shot but was injured from the Elantra crash. They were both transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The other occupants of the Sebring were interviewed by detectives and released.

The department's TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit is assisting the Homicide Unit in their ongoing investigation.