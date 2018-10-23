Giant Inflatable Colon Worth $4000 Stolen Ahead of a Cancer Event in Kansas

A massive inflatable colon mysteriously disappeared in Kansas and now officials at the University of Kansas Cancer Center but it is no laughing matter.

Last week, the $4,000 inflatable colon — which weighs a whopping 150 pounds and is 10 feet long — was stolen from the bed of a pickup truck parked in Brookside, Kansas.

The blow-up model, owned by the Cancer Coalition, is used as a tool to educate people on the dangers of colon cancer. It was on its way to be displayed at the annual Sister’s Living Beyond Breast Cancer 5K Relay Walk on Saturday in Swope Park, according to the University’s Facebook page.

The inflatable colon Christina Marie Z Photography

Because of its size, people can walk through the tunnel and read up on different health issues that affect the colon.

The colon makes appearances across the country at these events and works as a “great conversation starter” to educate people on “the progression of colon cancer in a unique way.”

“Colorectal cancer screening is the most powerful weapon we have against colorectal cancer,” John Ashcraft, DO, a surgical oncologist at The University of Kansas Cancer Center said. “Colon cancer is a tough subject for many to talk about and the giant, 150-pound, ten-foot-long inflatable colon is a great conversation starter.”

The inflatable colon Christina Marie Z Photography

Following its disappearance, the University of Kansas Health System shared a video to YouTube with Dr. Dan Dixon walking viewers through the inflatable colon.

The video was recorded before it went missing but has since been posted as an effort to spread awareness about its disappearance.

The Colon Cancer Coalition also revealed on Twitter that they were working to replace the inflatable colon by starting an online donation page.

“Get Your Rear in Gear – Kansas City had their giant, inflatable colon stolen!” the page reads.

“We know what an important asset that colon is for raising colorectal cancer awareness in Kansas City, and want to help replace it. At a cost of over $4000, we need your help to make that happen!”

So far, only $150 has been raised for its replacement fund.

Anyone with information about the inflatable colon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5111.