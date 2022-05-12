Candace Gill, 38, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter — one count for her baby and another for her boyfriend, who was also in the car

Infant Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase, After Mom Allegedly Shoplifted Baby Items from Walmart

A Louisiana mom of a 5-week-old infant has been arrested after police chased her in a high-speed pursuit following accusations she'd stolen baby-care items from Walmart, WSAZ reports.

Police allege Candace Gill, 38, was driving during a car wreck that killed her boyfriend and baby daughter.

Gill is charged with two counts of manslaughter, along with four counts of negligent injury and one count of shoplifting. She is currently being held at Ouachita Correctional facility on $21,950 bond, jail records show.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on May 9, Monroe Police detectives responded to a call about Walmart employees who alleged Gill and her boyfriend, Edward Williams, shoplifted baby items, the station reports.

Shortly afterward, police spotted Gill's silver Chevrolet Camaro, court records obtained by WSAZ state. The filings state that the "officer pursued and activated his lights and sirens, but the vehicle failed to stop."

At one point, Gill allegedly drove on the shoulder, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 165 South and Renwick Street, say police, KTVE reports.

Williams died at the scene, and Gill's baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police believe the child was not properly restrained in the car before the crash.

Gill allegedly fled from the scene, but was located at an apartment complex in West Monroe the following evening after officers received a tip.