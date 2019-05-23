Infamous Hollywood Murders: The Black Dahlia, Sharon Tate, Phil Hartman and Others

In 1998, Phil Hartman, a Saturday Night Live cast member for eight seasons, was murdered by his wife Brynn in the couple’s Encino, Calif. Home. Hartman had been married to Brynn for 10 years and the couple left behind two children.

At the time of the murder-suicide, Brynn was a recovering alcoholic and cocaine user who had recently resumed drinking after a decade of near-sobriety.

An SNL cast member from 1986 to 1993, Hartman was known for his impressions, including those of President Bill Clinton and Frank Sinatra.