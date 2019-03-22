Indianapolis Police Search for Missing 8-Month-Old Baby Amid Conflicting Stories From Family

An 8-month-old baby girl from Indianapolis has been missing for more than a week as police and the FBI widen their search for her — amid conflicting stories about what happened to the infant.

Amiah Robertson was reported missing on Saturday, two days after her mother told authorities she was last seen, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced on social media.

IMPD Missing Person Detectives seeking public assistance locating missing infant https://t.co/3PzG8GxJ1w — IMPD (@IMPDnews) March 19, 2019

At first, Amiah’s mother, Amber Robertson, didn’t think the baby was in danger, saying she believed her ex-boyfriend had dropped her daughter off at her babysitter’s house on South Holmes Road, local Fox affiliate WXIN reports.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for the baby on Tuesday, saying they believed Amiah was in “extreme danger” and may have needed medical attention, but canceled it on Wednesday morning saying it yielded few tips, local station WTHR reports.

Later that day, police searched the banks of the White River based on a tip authorities later learned came from the child’s mother, WTHR reports.

Robertson said her boyfriend was supposed to take Amiah to her babysitter’s house on Thursday, but never made it there, WTHR reports.

She said she recalled that her ex-boyfriend saying he hung out at a house near the White River and went to that house on Wednesday to see if her daughter had been there, WTHR reports.

When she found some of her daughter’s belongings at the house near the river, she called police, she told the outlet.

“All I can do is sit and think of things that my daughter loves,” Robertson told WTHR.

The city’s police and fire department dive team was dispatched to look for evidence in the river and along the shoreline.

“They discovered some items that could be related to the case, however, that is not conclusive at this time,” IMPD Sgt. Jim Gillespie said, WTHR reports.

The FBI confirmed on Wednesday that it is now assisting in the investigation, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Amiah’s family has told authorities conflicting stories, WTHR and WXIN report.

The family initially told investigators Amiah was last seen on Thursday, March 14 and they did not think the girl was at risk.

By Tuesday, police had determined that the baby could be in danger, WXIN reports.

Amiah is 16 pounds, and she has dark black hair and hazel eyes. She has a birthmark on her shoulder close to her neck, WXIN reports.

Anyone with information is urged to contact IMPD at 317.327.3811 (non-emergency), 911, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS.