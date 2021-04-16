Authorities ID Mass Shooter Who Killed 8 at Indianapolis FedEx Warehouse as Ex-Employee

Brandon Scott Hole, 19, worked at the warehouse until last fall

Authorities have named the man who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday night before taking his own life.

On Friday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified Brandon Scott Hole, 19, of Indianapolis, as the mass shooter who began firing his gun almost immediately after exiting his parked car outside the Fedex Ground-Plainfield Operation Center — also known as the FedEx AmeriPlex Building.

The gunman was a former FedEx employee who last worked at the warehouse in the fall of 2020. Police have not discussed his motive.

The shooter used a rifle to carry out the mass killing.

Four of the fatal victims were killed outside of the warehouse. The four others were killed inside, where the shooter also ended his own life.

The names of the eight victims have not been released. Reports indicate a large number of employees at the warehouse are members of the Sikh community.

The site of Thursday's shooting

Police previously noted that 100 people were working inside the facility when the mass shooting began shortly after 11 p.m. The shooting lasted between one to two minutes, according to investigators, and ended when the gunman turned his weapon on himself.

Police arrived just after the gunman shot himself, authorities said.

FedEx has confirmed that its employees were among those killed, though its unclear how many of the victims worked for the company.

Five other victims were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition. Two other people were treated by medics on the scene and released, police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook told reporters.

"Indianapolis is a resilient community," said Mayor Joe Hogsett during a press conference held Friday morning. "Last night was a devastating blow, and its impact will be felt by our community for weeks and days to come. But in times of despair, I know our residents will rally together, and help each other make it through."

FedEx released a statement regarding the violence early Friday morning.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence," the company wrote.