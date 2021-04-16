The gunman killed eight people and injured several others before killing himself, police said

At Least 8 People Killed in Mass Shooting at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday night in which the shooter also took his own life, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired inside the Fedex Ground-Plainfield Operation Center shortly after 11 p.m and discovered multiple victims with gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

Eight people were killed, the report states. Police said the shooter also took his own life, and NBC News and the Associated Press report the shooter was not among the eight people counted in the death toll.

FedEx said employees of the company were among the dead, according to the AP.

Five people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition. Two other victims were treated by medics on the scene and released, police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook told reporters.

Mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Ground operations center Credit: ABC News/Youtube

Cook said the shooter killed himself at the scene and it is too early to tell if the gunman was an employee of the facility.

"We're still trying to ascertain the exact reason and cause for this incident," added Cook.

A witness at the scene told Today that he was inside the facility when he heard gunshots.

"I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yelling stuff that I could not understand." Levi Miller said. "What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me."

Family members waited at a nearby hotel to await news about their loved ones. Joe Fenton, a photojournalist with Indianapolis TV station WTHR, noted on Twitter that most employees aren't allowed to carry a cellphone inside the FedEx facility.

Indiana State Police detectives are working with IMPD Homicide detectives on conducting interviews and gathering further information on the shooting, according to the police report.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Coroner's Office (MCCO) will also be assisting. The MCCO will release the names of the deceased victims once proper next-of-kin notifications are made.

FedEx released a statement regarding the violence early Friday morning.