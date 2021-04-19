Indianapolis FedEx Shooting Victim John Weisert, 74, Was Set to Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

John "Steve" Weisert was one of eight people killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday

John "Steve" Weisert, one of eight victims killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis Thursday, was preparing to celebrate his 50th anniversary.

Weisert's wife Mary Carol Weisert spoke to WTHR some 12 hours after the shooting, while she was still waiting to find out about her husband, 74. She told the news outlet that they were set to mark their 50-year wedding anniversary later this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just, immediately [felt] horror, terror, horror, fear, shock. I mean, you know, I don't know how else to describe it. Actually it bothered me physically. I started shaking like a leaf," she said of her reaction to the tragic news. "He's just a package handler, a retired professional engineer, but after retirement he wanted to keep working. We had some things we needed to pay off, so he took this job."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified the eight victims of the shooting as Matthew R Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John "Steve" Weisert.

(According to the New York Times, some family members of the deceased provided different ages and spellings for the victims Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Amarjit Sekhon, 49; and Jaswinder Kaur Singh, 70.)

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired inside the Fedex Ground-Plainfield Operation Center shortly after 11 p.m Thursday and discovered multiple victims with gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

On Friday afternoon, police identified Brandon Scott Hole, 19, of Indianapolis as the mass shooter who began firing his gun almost immediately after exiting his parked car outside the FedEx AmeriPlex Building. Hole was a former FedEx employee who last worked at the warehouse in fall 2020.

FedEx released a statement regarding the violence early Friday morning: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities."

FedEx has donated $1 million to a GoFundMe survivors fund organized by the National Compassion Fund which will "give the victims' families the long-term help and support they'll need in the years ahead."