Indianapolis Mass Shooter Began Firing at 'Random,' and No Confrontation Preceded Killings: Police

Eight people were killed and five injured in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility before the gunman took his own life

Authorities have yet to identify the gunman who took his own life Thursday night after killing eight people and wounding five others at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse.

During a press conference Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it was searching the home of the potential gunman behind the mass shooting at the Fedex Ground-Plainfield Operation Center — also known as the FedEx AmeriPlex Building.

None of the eight victims were named Friday morning, as police are still working to identify all of them.

Craig McCartt, deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis, said that the gunman began firing almost immediately after exiting his vehicle in the complex's parking lot: "He came to this facility, emerged from his car, and pretty quickly started some random shooting."

McCartt said "no confrontation" and "no disturbance or argument" preceded the gunfire.

Officials said that it was too early to speculate on a motive for the mass murder.

McCartt said it was unclear if the shooter — who police believe used a rifle of some kind — had any connection to FedEx.

Indianapolis Police Chief Randall Taylor said that he was heartbroken by Thursday's violence, noting that the crime scene remains active.

Taylor said that his entire department "is shaken by this heinous act."

He continued: "Officers went towards danger ... and when they arrived on the scene, they found something really no one should see."

Police had previously said that 100 people were working inside the facility when the mass shooting began shortly after 11 p.m. The shooting lasted between one to two minutes, according to investigators, and ended when the gunman turned his weapon on himself.

Police arrived just after the gunman shot himself, said McCartt.

FedEx has confirmed that its employees were among those killed, though its unclear how many of the victims worked for the company, the Associated Press reports.

Five people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition. Two other victims were treated by medics on the scene and released, police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook told reporters.

"Indianapolis is a resilient community," said Mayor Joe Hogsett during the press conference. "Last night was a devastating blow, and its impact will be felt by our community for weeks and days to come. But in times of despair, I know our residents will rally together, and help each other make it through."

The first report of shots fired inside the FedEx AmeriPlex Building were received shortly after 11 p.m

Officers arrived at the scene to find multiple victims with gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

A witness at the scene told Today that he was inside the facility when he heard gunshots.

"I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yelling stuff that I could not understand." Levi Miller said. "What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me."

Family members waited at a nearby hotel to await news about their loved ones. Joe Fenton, a photojournalist with Indianapolis TV station WTHR, noted on Twitter that most employees aren't allowed to carry a cellphone inside the FedEx facility.

At the press conference, McCartt said the inability of people to reach their families "was certainly frustrating for those employees as well as their families."

FedEx released a statement regarding the violence early Friday morning.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence," the company wrote.